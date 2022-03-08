Murder suspect’s bond $1M

The Washington C.H. Municipal Court has set the bond at $1 million for the man who was captured in Highland County after allegedly stabbing 38-year-old Annette Lowery to death.

Jeremy B. Cottrell, 37, of Washington C.H., was arraigned in municipal court Friday and filed an application for a public defender. He requested a preliminary hearing, which has been set for this Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Cottrell is being held in the Fayette County Jail on the $1 million bond for the murder charge, as well as charges of theft of a motor vehicle in Hillsboro and a failure to appear warrant.

Lowery’s body was found Thursday morning in a room at the City Motel in Washington C.H. where she was allegedly murdered. Cottrell and Lowery, also of Washington C.H., had been staying at the motel, located at 1524 Washington Ave., for at least a couple of days, according to Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari.

Funari said Friday that it’s too early to talk about possible motives in the alleged murder. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Lowery’s body was found when a motel staff member came to the room Thursday morning to inform the two that it was the motel’s check-out time. By that time, Cottrell had already left the motel.

According to Funari, police received a call from the City Motel, 1524 Washington Ave., at 11:23 a.m. Thursday.

The Washington Police Department informed the Highland County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Thursday morning to be on the lookout for the driver of a 2005 white Chevrolet Impala, according to HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton. The HCSO put the BOLO out on the radio, a Brushcreek Township EMT in Highland County heard the radio call, then spotted the vehicle at the back of the Hillsboro Walmart near the service center.

The Hillsboro Police Department and HCSO were dispatched to Walmart on Harry Sauner Road and sent plain clothes officers inside at 12:52 p.m. to look for the suspect. While they were searching, law enforcement received a call about a vehicle stolen from Speedway on North High Street.

The stolen vehicle was a 2012 Chevy Trax. An officer was sent to Speedway to investigate and look at surveillance video.

At 1:21 p.m., a deputy passed the stolen vehicle on Paint Creek Road in Madison Township (near Greenfield). The deputy followed the stolen vehicle until backup arrived. When backup arrived the stolen vehicle was pulled over and Cottrell surrendered without incident.

