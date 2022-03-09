The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of March 6-12 as Highland County 4-H Week. Pictured, (l-r) are Sara Newsome, Jeff Duncan, Catherine Knope, Wyatt Morrow, Rachel Rudy, Sydney Hamilton, Kathy Bruynis and Terry Britton. Commission president Jeff Duncan said: “Whereas, the young people of Ohio and Highland County are one of our greatest resources; and whereas, the 4-H program has assisted in the growth and development of Ohio for 120 years and Highland County youth for 99 years; and whereas, adult volunteers and advisors are devoting their talents, leadership and resources to serving these leaders of tomorrow; and whereas, 4-H programs in Highland County help youth acquire knowledge and develop life skills such as self-esteem, leadership, citizenship; and whereas, Ohio 4-H encourages young people and adults to become involved in educational programs offered by the 4-H program in Highland County through Ohio State University Extension and the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences; therefore, we, the board of commissioners, do declare and proclaim the week of March 6, 2022, to March 12, 2022, to be Highland County 4-H Week and urge all our citizens to assist in according this observance the attention and importance to which it is so richly entitled.”

The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of March 6-12 as Highland County 4-H Week. Pictured, (l-r) are Sara Newsome, Jeff Duncan, Catherine Knope, Wyatt Morrow, Rachel Rudy, Sydney Hamilton, Kathy Bruynis and Terry Britton. Commission president Jeff Duncan said: “Whereas, the young people of Ohio and Highland County are one of our greatest resources; and whereas, the 4-H program has assisted in the growth and development of Ohio for 120 years and Highland County youth for 99 years; and whereas, adult volunteers and advisors are devoting their talents, leadership and resources to serving these leaders of tomorrow; and whereas, 4-H programs in Highland County help youth acquire knowledge and develop life skills such as self-esteem, leadership, citizenship; and whereas, Ohio 4-H encourages young people and adults to become involved in educational programs offered by the 4-H program in Highland County through Ohio State University Extension and the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences; therefore, we, the board of commissioners, do declare and proclaim the week of March 6, 2022, to March 12, 2022, to be Highland County 4-H Week and urge all our citizens to assist in according this observance the attention and importance to which it is so richly entitled.”