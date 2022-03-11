Papers combine, judged indicted, player of the year

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1936, The Greenfield Republican reported that Alice Catherine Bailey, the French and drama teacher at Bainbridge High School, was planned to present a program of readings at a Parent-Teacher Association meeting held at the McClain High School auditorium from “Dark Angel” while in costume.

McKinley Sauer, the former editor of The Greenfield Republican, purchased the Leesburg Citizen and the New Vienna Reporter from Thurman Miller, which were both be expected to be published from the Leesburg Citizen plant.

Irvine Elliott from Muskingham County was assigned to Highland County for six months by the Ohio State University Extension Service to be an assistant agent for the county.

The Robert A. Smith Post No. 298 of the American Legion was commended by Captain J.W. Bowen, the district commander, and gave Commander George Zinnecker the Highland County Honor Banner for a prior successful membership drive.

In sports, Leesburg High School defeated Jeffersonville, Glouster, Buckskin and Glenford in the sectional tournament in Chillicothe to advance to the Class B state basketball tournament in Columbus.

The Fayette Theatre advertised “The Frisco Kid,” starring James Cagney and Margaret Lindsay, with tickets costing 10 or 15 cents.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products, including two cans of paper cleaner for 15 cents and an oil mop for 22 cents.

This week in 1966, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that “Medicare Alert” workers were being hired by the Social Security Administration to help teach people aged 66 and over about the benefits of the program.

The Greenfield school system announced it would have a 182-day schedule for the 1966-67 school term, which included 180 days of testing and two days for meetings for teachers.

The Landmark Corp. awarded a contract to the Stout Construction Co. of Sylvania to build its feed manufacturing plant in the Greenfield Industrial Park.

The United States Treasury announced that new dimes without silver and Kennedy silver half-dollars with only 40 percent silver were going into circulation.

The Rand Theatre advertised “Pussycat Alley,” starring Sylvia Syms, Edward Judd and June Ritchie.

The Greenfield Sundry Store, located at 327-329 Jefferson St., advertised multiple products including two rolls of Bounty towels for 39 cents and television lap trays for 59 cents apiece.

This week in 1996, The Press-Gazette reported that the Brown Publishing Co. (BPC), the owner of The Hillsboro Press-Gazette and Highland County Shopper, purchased The Greenfield Daily Times and weekly publications, The Lynchburg News and The Leesburg Citizen.

Sen. Cooper Snyder announced that he would be leaving his office on March 31, 1996, and return to Hillsboro as a private citizen, instead of finishing his term that was scheduled to end in January.

Reports of telemarketing scams caused AARP to detail some of the scams, which included ones called the prize scam, the charities scam, a travel packages scam and how people should “hang up on all of these callers.”

In sports, the Whiteoak Wildcats ended the regular season with a victory over West Union, however, the team had already bowed out of the postseason with its loss in the Division IV sectional tournament.

Great Scot Supermarkets advertised multiple products, including French bread for 99 cents apiece and an eight-inch homestyle cherry pie for $3.59.

This week in 2006, The Times-Gazette reported that William Phillis, the executive director of The Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding, planned to present at Southern State Community College in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium.

Top Quality Childcare and the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. announced their collaboration for an event on car seat safety at the Highland County North Joint Firehouse in Leesburg.

Highland County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Hoskins was indicted by a Highland County grand jury on 16 felony and misdemeanor crimes after an “exhaustive investigation” that revealed crimes such as money laundering and tampering with evidence.

CMH Regional Health System’s new $8 million, 18,000-square-foot cancer facility was announced to be named the Foster J. Boyd, MD, Regional Cancer Center.

In sports, Dante Jackson, a 6-foot-5 junior basketball player at McClain High School in Greenfield, was named the Division II Player of the Year, after averaging 28.3 points per game.

Nourse Chillicothe Automall advertised multiple products which included a new 2005 Nourse Nissan Xterra 4×4 for $21,730 and new Nourse Toyota Tundra for $17,500.

