Serpent Mound Peace Summit

The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Full Moon Spring Equinox Seed And Water Peace Summit will offer three days of ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song and drumming, workshops, presentations and other spiritually transformative opportunities March 18-20.

The hours for the event at 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The event is based at Woodland Altars, 33200 S.R. 41, Peebles, but will also include ceremonies at Serpent Mound.

“Internationally known speakers, elders and wisdom keepers will provide many opportunities to experience life through new eyes, seen from all perspectives, and bring greater understanding, compassion, peace and love for all while building community,” a news release from Debbie Keri-Brown said. “The event will include both equinox sunrise and sunset ceremonies on Sunday at the Serpent Mound as well as a moon dance on Friday. All nations, all races, all my relations.”

A special guest will be Great Grandmother Mary Lyons, an Ojibwe elder, spiritual advisor, international speaker, a United Nations indigenous observer and a visionary co-founder of several groups including Women of Well’briety, the news release said.

Vendors and artists who offer one-of-a-kind jewelry, drums, flutes, medicine bags, healing tools and crystals will be at the event. Tickets are $44 for a single day or $88 for the three days. They can be purchased at the gate or in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/serpent-mound-star-knowledge-ceremony-of-awakeningequinox-full-moon-tickets-234921676057. Several workshops have a suggested love offering of $25 each, but otherwise the admission includes all other programs.

Additional information and a full schedule can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Information about securing a vendor booth or bunks on-site can be found on the event page. There is no camping on-site. Only service animals will be permitted. No other pets will be allowed. A food vendor will be on-site with vegan and omnivore choices throughout the event.

The Woodland Altars Appalachian location is a scenic retreat just a few miles from the Serpent Mound.

“The Serpent Mound is on an ancient sea bed centered in a 320 million year old meteor impact crater. It is the only place on earth where a meteor has hit a fault line and is filled with ancient connections and beautiful history. It is the largest surviving example of a prehistoric effigy mound in the world,” the news release said.

Mathew Campbell and a drummer are pictured at a past Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Spring Equinox Seed And Water Peace Summit. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_drummers-with-mathew-campbell.jpg Mathew Campbell and a drummer are pictured at a past Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Spring Equinox Seed And Water Peace Summit. Submitted photo Grandmother Susan Stanton will be one of the presenters next weekend at Woodland Altars. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_grandmother-susan-stanton.jpg Grandmother Susan Stanton will be one of the presenters next weekend at Woodland Altars. Submitted photo

Three-day spring equinox event unfolds near Peebles