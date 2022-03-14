HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Corey Soldano, 71, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

John Kintz, 41, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

March 13

INCIDENT/ARREST

At approximately 7:20 p.m., the police department responded to the 200 block on North High Street for a report of a shoplifter. After further investigation, Melissa Goble, 51, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.