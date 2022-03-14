Trout release at RFL

An estimated 80,000 rainbow trout will be released into Ohio waterways over the next couple months, including a Friday, April 1 release at Rocky Fork State Park.

“Stockings of these public lakes and ponds are excellent opportunities for families to fish together. Fishing for catchable-sized trout is a great way to introduce young people to the outdoors,” an ODNR Division of Wildlife news release said. “Rainbow trout are raised at state fish hatcheries and measure 10-13 inches before they are released by the ODNR Division of Wildlife. The daily harvest limit for inland lakes is five trout per angler.”

In past years the release in Highland County coincided with a popular trout derby put on by the Highland County Rod and Gun Club. But the club has disbanded and a former member said there will be no trout derby this year.

The news release from the ODNR said the trout will be released into the “Rocky Fork State Park pond.”

Other nearby releases include Caldwell Lake in Ross County on March 24, Yoctagee Park in Chillicothe on April 9 and Pike Lake in Pike County on April 11.

Anglers are encouraged to take advantage of the numerous fishing opportunities as rainbow trout are stocked in 71 public lakes and ponds this spring. The first stocking will occur on March 15 at Adams Lake in Adams County. About 80,000 of the coldwater fish will be stocked in March, April and May 2022.

Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and measure between 10-13 inches when they are released by the Division of Wildlife, the news release said.

All fish will be stocked during the date listed for each location. Information about the trout releases, including a complete list of dates, any updates to the schedule because of weather, stocking locations, and event information is available at wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543).

By stocking these water areas throughout the state, anglers of all ages have the opportunity to get out and enjoy quality spring rainbow trout fishing in a family-friendly environment, the news release said.

Anglers age 16 and older are required to have an Ohio fishing license to fish in-state public waters. The 2022-23 fishing license is available now, and an annual license is valid for one year after purchase. An annual resident fishing license costs $25. A one-day fishing license costs $14 and may also be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of an annual fishing license. Licenses and permits can be purchased online at wildohio.gov, through the HuntFish OH app, and at participating license sales agents.

Sales of fishing licenses, along with the federal Sport Fish Restoration program, support operation of Division of Wildlife fish hatcheries. The Sport Fish Restoration program is a partnership between federal and state governments, the fishing industry, anglers and boaters. When anglers purchase rods, reels, fishing tackle, fish finders and motorboat fuel, they pay an excise tax. The federal government collects these taxes, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service administers and disburses these funds to state fish and wildlife agencies. These funds are used to acquire habitat, produce and stock fish, conduct research and assessment surveys, provide aquatic education, and secure fishing access, the Division of Wildlife said.

A young angler fishes for trout during a past derby held at Rocky Fork Lake. There will be a trout release at Rocky Fork this year on April 1, but there not be youth activities formerly held in conjunction with the release. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_TroutDerbypic.jpg A young angler fishes for trout during a past derby held at Rocky Fork Lake. There will be a trout release at Rocky Fork this year on April 1, but there not be youth activities formerly held in conjunction with the release. Times-Gazette file photo

No trout derby planned this year