Tholen graduates from Farm Bureau program

Greg Tholen of Lynchburg recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class XII. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.

Tholen owns and operates a farm commodities transportation company, serving farmers in southern Ohio year-round. He also has a welding and fabrication shop, is a 4-H advisor, firefighter and serves as the public policy chair and as vice president of Highland County Farm Bureau. Tholen also owns Rusty Valley Farms where he produces hay and serves the livestock and equine industry.

Over the course of a year, Class XII participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications. They learned about public policy matters important to their local communities, as well as the state, nation and world. They visited Washington, D.C. where they learned about national and global issues, and they visited diverse agricultural operations in California so they could better understand the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.

Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class XII were Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, Ohio Corn and Wheat, Ohio Pork Council, Ohio Soybean Council, Stark County Farm Bureau, Deerfield Ag Services and Trans Ova Genetics.

Submitted by Ty Higgins, senior director of communications and media relations, Ohio Farm Bureau.

Lynchburg area resident Greg Tholen (right) receives an award for graduating from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgirPOWER Class XII. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Greg-Tholen.jpg Lynchburg area resident Greg Tholen (right) receives an award for graduating from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgirPOWER Class XII. Submitted photo