HHS art students move on to state contest

The Hillsboro High School Visual Arts Department has announced that four art students and five pieces of art have been selected for state judging at the Ohio Youth Governor’s Art Exhibit in Columbus. All four of these students are enrolled in the AP Art & Design Course at HHS.

These outstanding student artists are senior Nyssa Reno, senior Miriam Snavely, junior Madalyn Ross and senior Aubree Vance.

This competition began for Hillsboro art students at the Southwest Ohio/Cincinnati Region 14 competition hosted by Milford High School. This year more than 1,000 pieces of high school art were entered with just over 150 pieces being selected to move onto state judging from the region.

Submitted by Tanya Tanya Hendrix, Hillsboro High School.

This 9-inch by 14-inch oil canvas titled “Hello Kitty” was submitted by senior Aubree Vance. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_IMG_01.jpg This 9-inch by 14-inch oil canvas titled “Hello Kitty” was submitted by senior Aubree Vance. Submitted photo This scratch paper drawing titled “Nobody Is Perfect” was created by senior Miriam Snavely. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_IMG_02.jpg This scratch paper drawing titled “Nobody Is Perfect” was created by senior Miriam Snavely. Submitted photo This 11-inch by 14-inch laser etched mirrored glass image titled “All Of Me” was created by junior Madalyn Ross. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_IMG_03.jpg This 11-inch by 14-inch laser etched mirrored glass image titled “All Of Me” was created by junior Madalyn Ross. Submitted photo This 8-inch by 10-inch photograph titled “WA Longhorns” was created by junior Madalyn Ross. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_WALonghorn.jpg This 8-inch by 10-inch photograph titled “WA Longhorns” was created by junior Madalyn Ross. Submitted photo This is one of a three-piece 8-inch by 12-inch mixed media paper drawing titled “The Death of Innocence” created by senior Nyssa Reno. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_The-Death-of-Innocence-2-.jpg This is one of a three-piece 8-inch by 12-inch mixed media paper drawing titled “The Death of Innocence” created by senior Nyssa Reno. Submitted photo