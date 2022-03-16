Greenfield council down 2 seats

Greenfield Village Council now has two vacant seats, but council chair Phil Clyburn said that council is still functioning and moving ahead.

Amie Ernst resigned her council seat effective March 11 due to a conflict with her council position and a new job she has taken with a company that handles a lot of government business.

In a resignation email read by council chair Phil Clyburn at Tuesday’s meeting, Ernst stated that employees of the company she has accepted a position with cannot be employed by or hold any local or government office, therefore she resigned her council seat.

Clyburn thanked Ernst for her time on council and wished her the best in her new endeavors.

He added that despite Kyle Barr’s resignation last month and now Ernst’s resignation, “Our council is functioning, our government is functioning, and we are moving ahead.”

Applications have been received for Barr’s seat, and council members are reviewing the applicants.

As to filling Ernst’s seat, council members will accept petitions from any residents that may be interested in serving the remainder of the term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023.

The qualifications are that the interested person must be a registered voter in Ohio, at least 18 years old, and live within Greenfield’s corporation limits. Additionally, the petition requires 25 signatures, responses to questions within the petition packet, and a resume.

The packets are available on the table in the third floor lobby of the Greenfield City Building. Completed petition packets are due to the village offices by noon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Greenfield-City-Hall-logo.jpg