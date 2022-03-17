First Baptist Spring Diaper Blowout

The Hillsboro First Baptist Church will host a Spring Diaper “Blowout” Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the church located at 127 S. West St.

There will be games, food, $50 gift card drawings, and of course diapers and pull-ups of all sizes to be given away. Bring the whole family and enjoy. Everything is free. There are no strings attached. The church is just demonstrating its love for its community.

You can register for the event by visiting the church website at www.hillsborofirst.com. Click on “Events” to register.

Also, the church will conduct a diaper giveaway every Wednesday at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 937-393-1473 to pre-order your diapers. Voice mail is checked often, so do not hesitate to leave a message.

The Hillsboro First Baptist Church said it has received a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio “I am a Child of Appalachia Fund”, which will be used to supplement its Diaper Depot Ministry.

Submitted by Patti Lengefeld, Hillsboro First Baptist Church.

The Hillsboro First Baptist Church Diaper Depot Ministry Team is pictured holding a banner announcing an upcoming diaper giveaway. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_DIaper-Depot-team-picture.jpg The Hillsboro First Baptist Church Diaper Depot Ministry Team is pictured holding a banner announcing an upcoming diaper giveaway.