Highland County Chamber annual dinner is May 12

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, May 12, at The Lake View Loft Event Venue.

“This event allows chamber members and community leaders to gather, network and enjoy a laid-back evening in the country with a first-rate meal prepared by some of the area’s best caterers and restaurants,” Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Attendees will enjoy exquisite hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and some fresh air at The Lake View Loft Event Venue, located at 10215 Jones Rd. outside of Hillsboro. This year’s event, titled Hats Off to Our Members, will celebrate the accomplishments of the Highland County Chamber and recognize the many hats worn by the chamber membership. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hat as prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories.”

Tickets can be purchased for $50 each or tickets can be bundled by choosing a sponsorship level. Visit www.thehighlandchamber.com for more information.

Platinum Sponsor – $1,000 – Includes: 8 tickets, 1 reserved dining table, premium recognition on event signage

Gold Sponsor – $500 – Includes: 6 tickets, prominent recognition on event signage

Silver Sponsor – $250 – Includes: 4 tickets, recognition on event signage

Bronze Sponsor – $125 – Includes 2 tickets, recognition on table signage

The chamber is also collecting items to use for raffle prize baskets. Attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets and then place their tickets in the basket(s) they choose. Local businesses and individuals can contribute a product, service or gift certificate to be included in the baskets. This year the basket themes are: Help your Highland County Business Grow, Eat in Highland County, Have fun with your family, Enjoy all Highland County has to offer, Get toasted this Summer. Donations can be dropped off at the chamber office or a pick-up time can be scheduled by calling 937-393-1111.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, April 22. For questions or more information, call the Highland County Chamber of Commerce at 937-393-1111.

This is a picture from a previous Highland County Chamber of Commerce Dinner held on the lawn of the Scott House in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Chamber-dinner-pic.jpg This is a picture from a previous Highland County Chamber of Commerce Dinner held on the lawn of the Scott House in Hillsboro. Times-Gazette file photo

Event title is Hats Off to Our Members

