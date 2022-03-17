Democrats holding ‘Meet and Greet’

The Highland County Democratic Party will hold a “Meet and Greet” for local candidates on Tuesday, March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hi-Tech Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

The candidates who will be present are Tara Matthews Campbell, and John D. Knauff, both running for Highland County commissioner; and Gary Boone, who is running for the State Senate, although the district not yet been established.

”They will be glad to answer any questions you might have regarding their candidacy. We will also have information as to our statewide candidates who are running for office this November,” Highland County Democratic Chair Dinah Phillips said in a news release.

The party will provide chicken wings, drinks and table service. Members are asked to bring cookies, brownies or cheese balls. Those planning to attend are also asked to bring an auction item.

Information for this story was provided by Dinah Phillips, Highland County Democratic Party chair.

Local candidates expected to be present