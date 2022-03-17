Club hopes to add 4th scholarship

The prospective addition of a fourth annual scholarship for area seniors is part of what motivated the Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club to sponsor its upcoming first euchre tournament, scheduled for 5 p.m. March 26 at the Hillsboro Eagles.

Erica Morgan, president of the club which has been in existence locally since 1949, said that the euchre tournament is being held at the Eagles for a nominal fee and that the proceeds are to fund a fourth senior scholarship, in addition to the three $1000 scholarships that are funded each year from the club’s longstanding golf tournament, which is to be orchestrated later this year.

“We’re hoping to raise enough money to do an additional scholarship for one Highland County female,” Morgan said. “We’re trying to do another event to have enough money to do a fourth scholarship.”

Morgan said that the group will soon be handing out information to all of the area schools that will provide the opportunity for area high school seniors to apply for the scholarship. She said that the group’s scholarship committee evaluates the scholarship applications each year with names and other identifying data redacted so that they can be neutrally assessed.

The entrance fee for the euchre tournament will be $50 and the first prize will be 10 percent of the earnings that accumulate from the event, while the second prize winner will receive a refund of their initial entrance fee.

Morgan said that the format for the event will be playing, “singles, not teams,” and that refreshments will be available.

The Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club, in addition to their myriad fundraising events and scholarship program, continues to be recognized by entities such as NCB Bank, who recently made a donation to the organization, noting on its Facebook page that the Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club, “gives back to the community in many ways.”

For more information about the Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club, check out its Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/HillsboroJWClub.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Junior Women’s Club slates euchre tournament