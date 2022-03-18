Fire at Whiteoak, HHS enlarged, record low temps

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1933, The Greenfield Republican reported that the Greenfield Chamber of Commerce planned to sponsor a charity program at the City Hall assembly room and the admission fee for the event was one pound of any kind of food item.

The Peoples National Bank of Greenfield reopened for business for all banking functions other than withdrawals of large sums for other than legitimate purposes after its holiday.

The bulk plant of the Standard Oil Company, located in Higginsville near the Tenth Street overhead bridge, was robbed and “practically looted,” with 35 gallons of gasoline, three gallons of kerosene, 15 gallons of motor oil, five gallons of transmission oil, 10 pounds of cup grease and some cans reported missing.

The play of “Aren’t We All” was held at the McClain High School where the starring roles were by “some of the best talent in the city” and was sponsored by the Central Church of Christ.

Kenneth Ferneau, from the Greenfield Auto Company, was appointed as the deputy registrar of motor licenses, with the appointment made by George Myers, the secretary of state.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings including “The Devil is Driving” starring Edmund Love and Wynne Gibson, and “Afraid to Talk” starring Eric Linden and Sidney Fox.

Cox’s celebrated its 12th anniversary with a One Cent Sale and advertised multiple products including two bottles of antiseptic mouth wash for 61 cents and two Fleur du Midi facial soaps for 26 cents.

This week in 1963, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill that would start the state’s “controversial” Sunday Closing Law, which would prohibit the sale of all real or personal tangible property on Sunday other than charitable and casual sales as well as sales of items necessary to health, welfare or safety.

Dr. Glenn Doan of Greenfield was appointed to membership on the Highland County Board of Health for a five-year term that would end in 1968.

The board of education approved plans to enlarge Hillsboro High School as well as the Webster Elementary building for an estimated total cost of $936,980, with an academic wing and enlarged gym in the high school and seven classrooms in the elementary school.

The Rand Theatre in Greenfield advertised the showing “Assignment – Outer Space,” starring Rick Van Nutter and Gabriella Farinon.

The Sears Catalog Office, located on 251 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised Kenmore automatic washers for $219 and $214.95 and Kenmore electric dryers for $164.

This week in 1993, The Press-Gazette in Hillsboro reported that “record-breaking” temperatures partnered with the weekend’s late-winter snowstorm stopped parts of the county and forced the sheriff’s department to declare a snow emergency.

An arsonist set a fire that went through the Whiteoak High School administration offices that caused classes to be canceled for three days.

Educator and entertainer Vane Scott announced that he would appear live for his production of “The Many Faces of Old Glory” at Southern State Community College.

The county’s lone recycling center, RLS Recycling on U.S. Route 50, closed its doors due to a lack of support and participation from businesses and residences.

In sports, Paul Cluxton and Kim Roberts, two Lynchburg-Clay seniors, were selected as top players on the year’s All-Southern Hills League team.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located on 122 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised “Falling Down,” starring Michael Douglas.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located at 1086 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a two-liter bottle of Pepsi for 89 cents and a pound of bone-in chuck roast for 99 cents.

This week in 2013, The Times-Gazette reported that Highland County Board of Commissioners and the mayor of Hillsboro came together Wednesday morning alongside the Red Cross Heroes Cabinet members to declare March as Red Cross Month.

The Grace House that opened in Hillsboro four years prior to help homeless people transition from their current status to helping them look for a new home had to look for a new place due to the lease not being renewed.

The annual Trout Derby and Fun Shoot at Rocky Fork Lake was planned for the start of the following month where it would consist of fishing, shooting sports, food and more.

In sports, Lynchburg-Clay boys varsity basketball coach Jason McLaughlin stepped down from that position after five seasons at the helm and said the reason was to spend more time with his family.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Looking-back-logo-2.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years