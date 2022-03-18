Leesburg Depot on Cause Connector

The Leesburg Area Historical Society (www.leesburghistory.org) is among the second group of organizations to be featured on the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s Cause Connector giving site.

Should the historical society receive funding on the site, they will be able to make urgently needed roof repairs on their historic train depot. That would bring the society a step closer to a full renovation of the depot and grounds, with the ultimate goal of creating a welcoming community gathering place and history and culture center.

Cause Connector is a charitable matchmaking site created to help more donors support local nonprofit projects in Appalachian Ohio. On Cause Connector, donors can easily search for projects serving their local community across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services.

Projects have until April 8 to receive funding and make their projects possible. Gifts of all sizes are welcome.

Anyone who would like to play a part in supporting this work can visit www.CauseConnector.org to make a gift. Donors’ gifts will combine to fund projects across the region while also making investments in future initiatives.

The local region of Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s nonprofits, schools, community organizations, and students have less support to meet pressing needs and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

Cause Connector is focused on addressing the philanthropy gap by helping donors find projects that need their support to continue programming or start new programs serving Appalachian Ohio.

“FAO’s goal in creating Cause Connector was to help our region’s nonprofits connect their important work with donors who want to make a difference,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO’s president and CEO. “Our region’s nonprofits are all doing incredible work and Cause Connector is a vital tool that let’s donors directly support that work.”

Submitted by Leesburg Area Historical Society.

This is an architect's rendering of the restored Leesburg Depot.