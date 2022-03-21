The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, with help from Fayetteville firefighters, used two tower trucks to raise this flag Friday over North High Street in Hillsboro as a tribute to late firefighter David M. Higham, who passed away March 11, 2022 at the age of 93. Higham retired from the Hillsboro Fire Department after 25 years of service. He was also a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea and was a member of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard. Funeral services were held Friday at Good New Gathering in Hillsboro then a truck escort led the procession through town to the Hillsboro Cemetery, passing beneath the flag.

