Woman gets seven years prison time

A Middletown woman was sentenced to at least seven years in prison for burglary and gross sexual imposition last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Miranda Smith, 30, Middletown, was previously sentenced for burglary and rape on March 19, 2022, but that amended to one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Smith was also given 113 days of jail-time credit.

A case from the Supreme Court of Ohio — State of Ohio v. Miranda Smith — filed on Feb. 2, 2022, stated that “the judgment of the court of appeals is reversed and this cause is remanded to the trial court to modify Miranda C. Smith’s conviction and to resentence her accordingly.”

Court records state that for the first count, Smith was sentenced to two years in prison, which was consecutive to 60 months in prison for the second count. It also stated that the total maximum sentence for Smith could be eight years.

Smith was also ordered to register as a Tier II Sex Offender, which would require her to file every 180 days with in-person verification for 25 years, with her address located at a residence on S.R. 122.

Court records state that on or around the period of Feb. 1, 2017 and continuing through Feb. 1, 2019, an accomplice and Miranda Smith by force, stealth or deception trespassed in the home of the victim, an occupied structure, or a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure that was a permanent or temporary habitation of the victim when they or any other person other than an accomplice of the offender was present or likely to be present, with the purpose to commit in the habitation a criminal offense.

For the second count, on or around the period of June 1, 2019 and continuing through Sept. 1, 2019, Smith engaged in sexual conduct with someone who was not her spouse but living separate and apart from her and them being less than 10 years old, whether or not the offender knew the age of the other person.

Roger Shepherd, 42, Portsmouth, was sentenced to at least 11 months in prison for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and theft, a first-degree felony. Shepherd was also given 75 days of jail-time credit.

According to court records, Shepherd was ordered to pay restitution of $929 to the victim.

Court records state that on Sept. 6, 2020, the victim reported to a deputy that a male subject broke into the shed on their property located on S.R. 41 in Brushcreek Township on Sept. 3, 2020. They also told the deputy that they had trail camera video from the incident and that the lock on the shed was broken. The victim said they recognized the male that broke into the shed because they knew somebody that gave the male a ride about five to six weeks prior and identified himself as Roger.

On Sept. 7, 2020, the victim provided the deputy with the video footage of the incident. After the deputy reviewed the footage, they believed the male subject that broke into the shed was Shepherd. On Sept. 14, 2020, the victim told the deputy that a Milwaukee cordless Sawzall and a Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart camera were taken from the shed during the break-in. On Sept. 15, 2020, the deputy photographed the damage to the shed and saw damage to the doorknob of the side door.

John Richards, 41, Williamsburg, was sentenced to six years of community control for two different cases, one a case of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony; with the other case being aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, Richards was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

For the first case, court records state that Richards was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $5,111 alongside his co-defendant. It also stated that if Richards violates any of the community control or drug court docket sanctions, he would be sentenced to between six and 24 months in prison and forced to pay a fine of $5,000.

Court records state that for the first count in the first case that on or around June 25, 2021, Richards and an accomplice knowingly by force, stealth or deception trespassed on the land or premises of the victim with the purpose to commit a felony.

For the second count of the first case, court records state that on or around June 25, 2021, Richards and his accomplice did with the purpose to deprive the owner of their property knowingly obtained or exerted control over said property, to wit: Milwaukee saws, Milwaukee impacts, Milwaukee batteries and chargers, Milwaukee Sawzall with blades, Milwaukee metal sheer attachment, Stihl chainsaws and other miscellaneous items without the owner’s consent, with the property valued at equal to or greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

For the second case, court records state that if Richards violates any of the community control or drug court docket sanctions, he would be sentenced to between six and 12 months in prison and forced to pay a fine of $2,500.

Court records state that on June 29, 2021, Richards knowingly obtained, possessed or used a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: a fentanyl-related compound.

