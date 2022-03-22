Hillsboro P.D. warns of scam

The Hillsboro Police Department has received a few complaints recently in reference to fraud.

A subject has contacted local residents stating they are with the Highland County Sheriff’s Department. The caller identifies themselves as a deputy. The caller informs the person they have a federal warrant out for their arrest for not appearing for jury duty, a news release from the police department said.

The caller states that unless you can pay with a Green Dot card or cash app, they will come to their place of business and arrest them. After receiving the money, they instruct the person to cut up the card and mail it to the clerk of courts in Highland County. The caller knows the name of the person they are calling, their cell phone number and where they work. Most of the time all this information is online or on a social media page for a person to get a hold of, according to the police department.

“Please beware of this or any type of calls where someone is identifying themselves as law enforcement, or the IRS where they are asking for money over the phone,” the police department said. “Never give out your bank account or personal information. When in doubt, just hang up the phone and call the agency in question.”

Submitted by the Hillsboro Police Department.