$678K for playground mulch

A recommendation to spend $678,278 to replace the mulch at two Hillsboro Elementary playgrounds was approved Monday by the Hillsboro Board of Education.

Superintendent Tim Davis said the money for the project comes from COVID-19 relief funds and that the current wood mulch will be replaced by rubberized mulch sometime over the summer. He said the rubber mulch has a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years and provides a more clean environment for students.

“It allows us to get outside more when it’s wet or muddy,” Davis said, noting that breaks in the school day are important for students.

He said the rubberized mulch will be placed on playgrounds on both sides of the elementary school.

During his report to the board, Davis said the teaching staff will make up three of the district’s 11 calamity days from May 24-26, which will be used for professional development proposes. Students will not have to make up the days.

The board also approved a preschool tuition fee for the 2022-23 school year of $150 per month or $100 per month if the student’s family qualifies for reduced-price lunches.

Preschool runs from September through May, and eligibility for a free or reduced tuition is determined by completing the Free and Reduced Meals application on the school district’s Final Forms system.

“If a student qualifies for a free lunch, they will qualify for free tuition. If a student qualifies for a reduced meal, the monthly tuition due will be $100 per month,” the new legislation says.

The board approved revised policies for dress and grooming, weapons, grant funds, cost principles, procurement, use of credit cards and food services. Davis said most of the changes were to wording like what the definition of a weapon is.

The board also approved the following donations: an anonymous donation of winter coats for anyone that needs them, $200 from Buckeye Dentistry toward the high school prom, $1,000 from the city of Hillsboro for the high school prom, $1,000 from Merchants National Bank for the high school prom, $500 from NCB for the high school prom, $1,000 from Rent-2-Own for the high school band, $1,000 from Boyer Territory for the high school prom, and $500 from Southern Hills Community Bank for the high school prom.

Davis said most of the prom donations were made because the school is changing its prom format and taking charter buses to the Cincinnati area before the prom for a 2.5-hour riverboat cruise and dinner. The prom is slated for April 30 and the grand march will be held at the school around 3 or 3:30 p.m. before the students depart for the cruise, Davis said. The students will return by charter bus for the traditional prom, followed by the After Prom Party.

Members of the Hillsboro Board of Education (l-r) Tim Milbery, Beverly Rhoads, Bill Myers and Jerry Walker are pictured at Monday’s meeting. On the wall behind them to the left is a banner recently found in the bus garage. Superintendent Tim Davis said no one knows where the banner originally came from. The banner to the right is from 1911 and was donated to the school a couple years ago. Davis said one of his uncles has banners from 1915 with the same colors and design, but no one knows if purple, gold and white were the school colors then or when they might have changed to red and white. Board member Larry Lyons was present but is not pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Hboro-board-pic.jpg Members of the Hillsboro Board of Education (l-r) Tim Milbery, Beverly Rhoads, Bill Myers and Jerry Walker are pictured at Monday’s meeting. On the wall behind them to the left is a banner recently found in the bus garage. Superintendent Tim Davis said no one knows where the banner originally came from. The banner to the right is from 1911 and was donated to the school a couple years ago. Davis said one of his uncles has banners from 1915 with the same colors and design, but no one knows if purple, gold and white were the school colors then or when they might have changed to red and white. Board member Larry Lyons was present but is not pictured. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Prom will feature riverboat cruise