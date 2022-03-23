Election board primary information

The Highland County Board of Elections has announced that the 2022 primary election is currently scheduled for Tuesday, May 3.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is Monday, April 4. On that day the board of elections office will have extended hours from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Voter registration forms are available in the board office, and at public libraries, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles or county treasurer’s offices. If you are already a registered voter and need to update your address you can go to www.boe.ohio.gov/highland and update online.

To register to vote in Highland County, you must be a current resident of Highland County, 18 years or older, and a U.S. citizen or 17 years old and going to turn 18 on or before the November General Election date of Nov. 8.

If you have any questions, contact the Highland County Board of Elections office.

Also, early voting begins on Tuesday, April 5. Make a note of the hours of operation as presented below.

Primary elections

early voting hours

Weeks one, two and three of voting (beginning with the day after the close of registration for the election):

· 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday (Monday through Friday).

Week four of voting:

· 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday);

· 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday;

· 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Week of Election Day:

· 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Monday before Election Day.

If there are any in-person absentee voters waiting in line when voting ends on a particular day during the in-person absentee voting period, the in–person voting location shall be kept open until those voters who were in line when the location closed for the day have cast a ballot.

For all Highland County voters, if you are voting absentee by mail, you have three options of how to return your ballot to the board office:

1. USPS (mail);

2. Bring in to the board of elections office and drop it off;

3. Place in the board of elections outside drop box, which is located outside in the Hi-TEC Center’s parking lot. The box is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it is under video surveillance.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961.

Submitted by the Highland County Board of Elections.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/2022ElectionArt.pdf

Registration, early voting hours, absentee details