Fairfield fills board vacancy

The Fairfield Local Board of Education has announced that Coreen Cockerill has been selected to fill a board position that came open when Shawn Willey resigned Dec. 31, 2021, due to work commitments.

Jimmy Craycraft, the school board president, said the board made the appointment at its March 21 regular meeting.

“We interviewed 12 candidates for the vacant seat. It was a very difficult decision as all the candidates were impressive during the interviews,” Craycraft said in a news release. “Mrs. Cockerill’s past work for the district and her professional credentials stood out to the board, leading to her appointment.”

Cockerill will complete Willey’s term which expires Dec. 31, 2023.

“I feel very fortunate to live in a district with such a caring and committed school board. I am very excited to work with them and on behalf of the students at Fairfield Local Schools,” Cockerill said.

Craycraft also noted the board’s excitement over the naming of Kesia McCoy as the next Fairfield superintendent. McCoy’s tenure will begin Aug. 21, 2022, a day after the retirement of current superintendent Tim Dettwiller.

“The board has been very busy over the last month and the hard work is paying off as we now have our new superintendent lined up and our board seat filled,” Craycraft said.

Information for this story was provided by Amy Buddelmeyer, administrative assistant, Fairfield Local School District.

Coreen Cockerill is pictured taking the oath of office from Fairfield Interim Treasurer Susie Deatley. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Fairfield-pic.jpg Coreen Cockerill is pictured taking the oath of office from Fairfield Interim Treasurer Susie Deatley. Submitted photo

Cockerill appointed to replace Willey