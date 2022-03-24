HCHD COVID-19 vaccine clinic makes April change

The Highland County Health Department has announced that is changing the COVID-19 clinic times for the month of April to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

“Something went terribly wrong with a callout today and some of our patients received a whole bunch of calls from us right in a row,” Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner said. “We wanted to let people know that our clinic times and schedules were changing and to encourage anyone interested in booster vaccinations to make it in while we had multiple weekly clinics, but didn’t mean to blow up everyone’s phones. Sorry about that!”

In other news, the Ohio Department of Health announced it would be rescinding the order on schools reporting COVID-19 cases.

“I, Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., director of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), pursuant to the authority granted to me in R.C. 3701.13 to make special orders … for the preventing the spread of contagious or infectious diseases” hereby rescind the Sept. 3, 2020, Director’s Order Requiring Reporting and Notification Regarding COVID-19 Cases in Kindergartners through Twelfth Grade Schools,” the ODH said in a statement.

Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 37.1 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the ODH Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was below the state average of 41.2 cases per 100,000 in population over the same period and ranks the county 57th among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

Highland County is currently seeing 1.3 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is about 3.0 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated Thursday. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on March 14, The New York Times COVID Tracker said the county was seeing 2.7 new cases per day, about 963 cases per 100,000 in population.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 40.20 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. The state average for “vaccine started” is 62.23 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 57.64 percent, while the Highland County average is 37.10 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 7,231 “third” doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12 to people that were already fully vaccinated.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County for those that have started their vaccination process:

* 0-19 — 1,290 people, or 11.59 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,504 people, or 30.47 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,651 people, or 34.25 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 2,150 people, or 40.79 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 3,036 people, or 52.43 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,878 people, or 61.62 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,778 people, or 68.67 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,571 people, or 73.61 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,097 people, or 73.04 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,396 people, or 71.85 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County for those that have completed their vaccination process:

* 0-19 — 1,125 people, or 10.10 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,319 people, or 26.71 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,474 people, or 30.57 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,989 people, or 37.75 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,812 people, or 48.55 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,801 people, or 59.10 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,664 people, or 64.27 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,480 people, or 69.34 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,042 people, or 69.37 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,307 people, or 67.26 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-2.jpg

Coronavirus numbers continue to fall in Highland County