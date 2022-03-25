Hello! Finally it’s spring and our clocks have been set back to get that extra hour of day light in the evening. It feels so good. I am ready for warm weather and to work in my yard so I want recipes that are easy and that can be made the night before. Oh, and leftovers.

The prep time for this recipe is only 20 minutes. My kind of recipe. Hahaha. Lesley Lightner made this interesting dish for her knitters group get together and I sent her a message that I wanted that recipe. Of course, Lesley sent it with a photo right away.

I love you Lesley. You are always great about sharing your recipes. I am going to make this for my family. Thank you so much Lesley — you always have great recipes.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking to hearing from you. Have a great week!

Five Ingredient

Beef Enchiladas

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup chunky salsa

1 (10-ounce) can of red enchilada sauce

8 (8-inch) tortillas (we prefer flour tortillas in this recipe, but corn are more traditional).

1 (8-ounce) package Borden cheese thick cut shredded four cheese Mexican (about 2 cups)

Instructions

1. Preheat the over to 350 degrees and lightly spray a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a large skillet, brown the ground beef over medium-high heat. Drain the excess fat away and return the meat to the skillet and to medium-low heat. Stir in the salsa and cook until heated through. Remove from the heat.

3. Pour about half the enchilada sauce in the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

4. Warm the tortillas according to the package instructions. Add about one-quarter cup of the meat mixture down the center of each tortilla and top with about one heaping tablespoon of cheese. Tightly roll each tortilla up and place them in the dish, seam side down. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over them and sprinkle the remaining cheese over.

5. Tightly wrap the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 50 to 35 minutes.

6. Serve and enjoy.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.