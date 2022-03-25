Greenfield zinc, phone upgrades, HHS rated No. 2

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, The Greenfield Republican reported that “valuable” zinc ore was found at the former Rucker Stone quarries near Greenfield, owned and operated by the Cincinnati Quarries Company.

Greenfield businessmen were discussing plans to make a market in Greenfield where “farmers could bring all sorts of produce raised on their own farms and offer it for sale to those who would visit the market.”

Wendell Griffith’s orchestra played at a Rotary Club luncheon at the Hotel Harper, with vocal solos by W.A. Handley and piano from R.W. Price.

In sports, the McClain Yellow Jackets returned from Athens at the end of the regional basketball tournament with the season behind them. McClain won its first-round matchup against Washington C.H., but lost its next game to Ironton.

The Lyric advertised multiple showings including “Mysterious Island” starring Lionel Barrymore and Lloyd Hughes, and “The Thirteenth Chair” starring Conrad Nagel.

Kroger advertised multiple products, including two cans of tomatoes, corn or peas for 25 cents and a 15-pound pack of potatoes for 45 cents.

This week in 1960, The Press-Gazette reported that a Work Unit Superior Performance Award for service in the Highland County Soil Conservation District was awarded to Tom Parry, Leonard Watts and Tom Knott.

The Highland County commissioners approved a resolution for a state highway bridge to be removed in a relocation project on U.S. Route 62 in Leesburg.

National Wildlife Week was observed and conservationists, schools and other groups focused on the problem of keeping wildlife numbers up as their natural wildlife habitat went down.

Results of a library record survey done by some of the local library staff showed that both Hillsboro adults and children both read more fiction over nonfiction by a three-to-one margin.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple movies including “Betrayed” starring Clark Gable, Lana Turner and Victor Mature, and “Blackboard Jungle” starring Glenn Ford, Anne Francis and Louis Calhern.

Owens’ Super ‘E’ Market, located at the corner of South High and West Walnut streets in Hillsboro advertised multiple products, including 18 to 22 pounds of turkey for 45 cents a pound and two pounds of cabbage for 19 cents.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that Eloise Yochum, hospital administrator at Highland District Hospital, said that admissions at the hospital were up, patient days were up, the emergency room visits increased by 67 along with increases in X-rays, physical therapy and respiratory therapy.

Ohio Bell filed requests with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to offer three new advanced custom calling services that would eventually give Hillsboro multiple new products like caller ID, automatic callback and repeat dialing.

The 21st national Census Day was approaching and was the final part of the county’s once every 10 years statistical project where the U.S. Bureau of the Census tried to collect numbers from about 106 million housing units.

The Highland County Democratic Executive Committee was planning its annual Harry S. Truman Dinner that was held at the Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro, with the guest speaker being Eugene Branstool, candidate for Lt. Gov.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School basketball team had its season end, but the paper celebrated the team’s 41 straight regular-season wins and four straight weeks being ranked second in the state.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “Born on the Fourth of July” starring Tom Cruise, and “Steel Magnolias” starring Dolly Parton, with tickets costing $1.50 apiece.

Great Scot Thrifty Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a two-liter bottle of Coke for 99 cents and a 7.25-ounce box of Golden Grain macaroni and cheese for 39 cents.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that Rocky Fork State Park was awarded almost $10,000 by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Watercraft for launch ramp lighting improvements.

Beverly Wilson Palmer, a 1954 Hillsboro High School graduate and “acclaimed library scholar,” was scheduled to speak during the month for a Woman’s History Month observance at Wilmington College.

The McClain High School Drama Department announced that it would perform the 1999 Peter Stone revival of “Annie Got Your Gun” on April 9 and 10 at the McClain Auditorium, with seniors Erin Mizer and Cody Hendershot cast as the leads.

Hillsboro had the possibility of getting a new park thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Rotary Club and another $25,000 from an anonymous donor, who both wanted to build a park behind the new Hillsboro Fire and Rescue building off of North East and Beech streets.

In sports, former McClain High School player Dante Jackson for the third straight year helped lead the Xavier Musketeers to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 thanks to his 18 total points in the team’s two opening games against Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

1st Stop Markets, located in Lynchburg and Mowrystown, advertised multiple products, including five-quart pails of United ice cream for $3.99 each and a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.99.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Looking-back-logo-3.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years