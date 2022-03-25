Resident seeks feral cats grant

Hillsboro resident Sally Hinton is concerned with the growing number of feral cats in Highland County and on her property in Hillsboro.

Hinton has approached the Highland County Board of Commissioners, the city of Hillsboro, and the Highland County Humane Society with a proposal of funding a grant to Ohio Alleycat Resource & Spay/Neuter Clinic (OAR), out of Cincinnati, for transportation costs associated with performing services for feral cats.

“OAR does spay and neuter for free if we can take them to them, but we need a bigger vehicle to transport them because our little cars won’t handle 10 cats in cages,” said Hinton. “OAR will come here for $10 a cat, pick them up, spay and neuter them, and bring them back the next day with rabies shots.”

Hinton said she helps feed a number of feral cats. “I mean these animals are going to have babies, and it’s just going to balloon in this county,” she said. “I can only supply so much food, and it’s just going to balloon, and somebody needs to step forth and show interest in helping the community.”

Hinton said she spoke to her veterinarian, and she was told area veterinarians are on a two- to three-month waiting list. “We can’t wait two to three months because we’re going to have a thousand cats,” she said. “It’s just a plain fact that they’re going to multiply big time, and the Humane Society is not interested in talking to me, and the dog pound doesn’t deal with cats, unfortunately.”

Highland County Commissioner Terry Britton said the issue is something the county is unable to help with and suggested Hinton speak to the Humane Society.

“The Humane Society has changed their bylaws and pretty much said the only thing they are taking in is adoptable animals,” said Hinton.

The city of Hillsboro has not yet responded to questions about the possibility of a grant for the issue, and a representative from the Highland County Humane Society declined to comment.

