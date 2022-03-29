Reported overdoses in courtroom

Two people were transported to Highland District Hospital for precautionary reasons Tuesday after emergency personnel were dispatched to the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro on a report of a possible overdose in the courtroom.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Lt. Branden Jackman said the district received a call at 1:26 p.m. reporting a possible overdose.

“It seems like they came in contact with something that may have had something on it,” Jackman said.

He said the substance the two came in contact with was likely in the opiate category, because someone in the courtroom happened to have Narcan available and both subjects responded to the opiate reversing treatment.

Jackman said both subjects were transported to the hospital purely as a precautionary measure and that they were never in any type of life-threatening situation. He said both subjects started to feel ill in the courtroom before someone called emergency personnel.

He said Tuesday afternoon that both of the subjects were fine.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said he could not comment on the incident or provide the names of those treated because the incident happened during a jury trial. He said the trial was cancelled Tuesday, but could be continued Wednesday morning.

Two transported from courthouse as precautionary measure