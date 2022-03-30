Lincoln Day Dinner set for April 11

The Highland County Republican Party will hold its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday, April 11 at the Back Room Paradise event center located at 6174 Miller Lane, Hillsboro, four miles south of the city off U.S. Route 62.

The center is handicapped accessible with plenty of parking.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup will be the keynote speaker. Wenstrup is a veteran having served in Iraq as a combat surgeon. He presently serves on two important House Committees — the Ways and Means Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Social hour at the Lincoln Day Dinner begins at 5 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m.by Jill’s Farm House Catering. Tickets are $25 each and are available from any GOP Central Committee member or by calling 937-402-1866.

Local primary candidates for commissioner, county auditor and the central committee will be in attendance as well as statewide candidates or their campaigns.

“The Highland County GOP extends an invitation to all to attend this event and meet our candidates and officeholders,” a news release from Highland County Republican Party Executive Committee Chair Paulette Donley said.

Submitted by Paulette Donley.

Wenstrup https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Wenstrup-2022-mug.jpeg Wenstrup

Wenstrup will be speaker at annual Republican event