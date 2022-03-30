HCHS offers spay/neuter program

The Highland County Humane Society (HCHS) is working to curtail the problem of feral cats in the county through current and future programs.

“There is a feral cat problem everywhere,” said Penny Tira, the team president of the HCHS. “We are not alone in the battle, and in speaking with our friends in other Humane societies, everyone including our communities have to work together to help resolve this issue. We Humane societies have little funding to overcome this growing problem.”

In late 2021, the HCHS added an additional low cost spay/neuter clinic, making two clinics available each month to save costs from trips to outside sources in Cincinnati. “What HCHS offers at our facility is a low cost spay and neuter clinic,” said Tira.

HCHS has also partnered with the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. to spay/neuter one animal per household for seniors over 60 at no charge during one of the clinics. Funding for this program is planned to renew in June or July of 2022, and community members can call the HCHS at 937-393-2110 about the possibility of current availability.

“We can only take so many per visit, and currently the feral cat problem in Highland County has risen greatly as all our neighboring counties have seen as well,” said Tira.

The UCAN Nonprofit Pet Care Clinic in Cincinnati is another option to spay or neuter cats. The HCHS reached out to UCAN in November of 2021 to inquire about the possibility of free transport from Hillsboro to the clinic, but the facility is not adding stops to their calendar in 2022, according to a statement from the HCHS Board of Directors.

The HCHS also contacted Ohio Alleycat Resource & Spay/Neuter Clinic (OAR) in Cincinnati in January of 2022, and preliminary dates have been scheduled starting in June of 2022 that will cover 10 free spay/neuters for feral or barn cats from Highland County. The HCHS is working to develop processes and procedures for the program and determine the qualifications to use the spots. More information will be announced on social media when details of the program are finalized, the statement said.

“To the knowledge of HCHS, there are no grants available that will assist to pay private citizens to transport feral cats to a clinic, but the organization is working to find additional available resources, according to the statement.

According to the HCHS, a few cats can turn into several cats in just one season.

Founded in 1969, Highland County Humane Society’s stated mission is to provide a temporary home and treatment for adoptable cats and dogs, return lost animals to their owners when possible, place them in suitable homes, increase awareness of the humane treatment of animals and promote spay/neuter programs to reduce the overpopulation of cats and dogs in Highland County.

