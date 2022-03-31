Highland County Chamber upcoming events

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County.

The chamber hosts three main events throughout the year along with quarterly networking and educational events. The chamber is also honored to recognize the efforts of Highland County businesses through ribbon cuttings to celebrate openings, anniversaries, relocations or expansions.

Chamber events currently scheduled for the second quarter of 2022 include:

* April 5 — Highland County Chamber Update on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Join the chamber on its Facebook page to learn more about the chamber and its upcoming activities.

* April 13 — Building Success Seminar Series: Cybersecurity for Small Businesses presented by Brian Birkhimer, Southern State Community College. Seminar will be in person at the SSCC campus and offered virtually. This event is open to all chamber members but an RSVP is required.

* April 20 — Coffee & Commerce Networking Event at the Scott House, 338 W. Main St., Hillsboro. This event is sponsored by Edward Jones offices of Mathew Greene, Kyle King and Susan Vaher. This event is open to all chamber members and will take place 8-9 a.m.

* April 28 — Professional Head Shot Photo Day at the chamber office. Photographer Emmy Lee Woods will be on-site to take professional head shot photos for $25. This event is open to chamber members only and you must register at www.thehighlandchamber.com.

* May 3 — Highland County Chamber Update on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Join the chamber on its Facebook page to learn more about the chamber and its upcoming activities.

* May 12 — Hats Off to Our Members, the Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Dinner, will take place at The Lake View Loft Event Venue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets for this event can be purchased by visiting the chamber website or office.

* May 18 — Business After Hours Networking Event hosted by Hillsboro Swim Organization from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This event is open to all chamber members.

* May 25 — Building Success Seminar Series: Website Basics presented by Melissa Carter, OSU Small Business Development Center. Seminar will be in person at the chamber office and offered virtually. This event is open to all chamber members but an RSVP is required.

* June 7 — Highland County Chamber Update on Facebook Live at 11:00 a.m. Join the chamber on its Facebook page to learn more about the chamber and its upcoming activities.

Additional events, including ribbon cuttings, will be added to the calendar and can be viewed by visiting the chamber’s website. Businesses are encouraged to join the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and take advantage of the many programs, resources, and events that the chamber offers. Membership information can be found by visiting www.TheHighlandChamber.com or by calling the chamber office at 937-393-1111.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.