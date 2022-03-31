Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW* S.R. 138 Culvert Replacement — S.R. 138 will be closed for four days between Tolle Road and Mad River Road starting April 4 for a culvert replacement by Highland County ODOT forces. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 134 and U.S. Route 50. The estimated completion is April 7 by 4:30 p.m.

NEW* S.R. 138/247 Resurfacing — A project to resurface parts of S.R. 138 and S.R. 247 will begin on April 12. The work area will be on S.R. 138 between Elm Street and the intersection with U.S. Route 62, and on S.R. 247 between the Adams County line and the city of Hillsboro. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

Lynchburg Covered Bridge Rehabilitation – A project to rehabilitate the historical covered bridge in Lynchburg began Jan. 17. The bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. The estimated completion date is fall 2022.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.