Dumpster Day planned in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Code Enforcement Officer Lauren Walker said that the city is planning a citywide free Community Dumpster Day on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the provided dumpsters are filled. The event is to be held at the parking lots of the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, located at 231 S. East St.

Walker, citing, “efforts to minimize code enforcement violations,” said the event will be open to city residents who want to divest themselves of unusable items including, “furniture, other bulk items, appliances, scrap metal, cans, glass, plastics paper, cardboard and yard waste.”

In addition to the items that can be accepted, prohibited items include, “tires, gasoline, paint, solvents, pesticides, pool chemicals, acids, caustics, mercury thermometers, syringes, propane tanks, helium tanks, and any other solid, liquid or gaseous substance that is regulated as hazardous by state or federal law.”

According to Walker, there will be separate dumpsters available for appliances and household items. The information further stated that residents taking advantage of the service should bring I.D. to show proof of residency because the event is intended for city residents.

Walker said that, “We anticipate the dumpsters to be filled pretty quickly,” but that, “with enough advance notification we hope people will be prepared to bring items within the time frame.”

Walker said that she recognized a need within the community for such an event to accommodate accumulated items.

“Large household items cost a lot for residents to dispose of,” she said. “By creating this event we are taking that burden off the residents and providing a service. This will also help with property maintenance violations.”

For more information about the Community Dumpster Day, access the city of Hillsboro events Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HillsboroEvents.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.