Chamber sets 2022 strategic plan

Increasing its membership and further developing a marketing strategy were among priorities approved by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at its March meeting.

The five priorities for 2022 are as follows:

* Increase membership in the chamber to 325 members by February 2023;

* Develop and implement an effective marketing strategy by June 2022;

* Utilize the chamber board to its full potential by December 2022;

* Evaluate current chamber activities and events by September 2022;

* Continued development of a relationship between the chamber and Visitors Bureau of Highland County.

The board and staff worked with Chris Mahan of Chris Mahan Consulting in Hillsboro during February and March to develop the strategic plan so the organization could better serve its members, according to Highland County Chamber Executive Director Jamie Wheeler.

The mission of the chamber is to be an active advocate and resource for the Highland County business community while promoting economic and community development, Wheeler said.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization committed to ensuring the future growth and viability of Highland County. The many plans and programs the chamber offers its investors, combined with county workforce development initiatives, and local, state and federal legislative and advocacy efforts, positions the chamber of commerce as a lead organization in Highland County.

Information for this story was provided by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.