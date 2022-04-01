Safe blown open, stockyards opens, ’off to the races’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1937, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Postmaster J. Paul Watts saw a preview of the plans and specifications for the new Greenfield Post Office when A.G. Powell from the procurement department of the U.S. Treasury Department showed the blueprints.

The Greenfield Rotary Club planned to conduct a public audition in the McClain Auditorium where the program would be selected for the “Greenfield Broadcast” over radio station WHIO in Dayton.

Twelve McClain High School seniors were preparing to take general scholarship tests sponsored by the state department of education at Hillsboro High School, which featured the possibility of scholarships at Ohio as well as out-of-state colleges.

Postmaster J. Paul Watts received and passed onto the village administration the notice of acceptance by the Treasury Department for a new rental contract for the current post office located in the town hall, which was where the department would lease the office for $2,000 a year per years for 30 months.

Harley Gossett was elected the new president of the Greenfield Chamber of Commerce.

The Lyric Theatre presented “Off to the Races,” starring Slim Summerville, Jed Prouty, Shirley Beane and Florence Roberts.

Wilkins Style Shoppe, advertised multiple items on sale including a shampoo and set for 50 cents and a permanent wave for $3, with a perm for $2 by showing a coupon.

This week in 1957, The Press-Gazette reported that the Farm Bureau mill in Belfast and the Belfast school building were broken into with the burglars stealing around $1,200 in cash and checks from the mill’s safe after they blew it open.

The annual Highland County Livestock Banquet was held at Marshall School, with the main speaker being Lawrence Kunkle from Ohio State University talking about “Production for Consumption.”

The newest livestock yards located at the expanded Highland Producers yards at the western corporation limit in Hillsboro as scheduled to open on April 1.

Mary Hamilton, a Hillsboro school teacher, was named the president of the Highland County Tuberculosis and Health Association after the organization had its annual meeting and elected officers at the Highlander Restaurant.

The Colony Theatre advertised multiple movies including “The Incredible Shrinking Man” starring Grant Williams and Randy Stuart, and “War and Peace” starring Audrey Hepburn and Henry Fonda.

Magee’s Bakery, located at 132 S. High St., advertised multiple products including a loaf of bread for 21 cents and a dozen “flaky crust” donuts for 60 cents.

This week in 1987, The Press-Gazette reported that a meeting between the Hillsboro Street Committee and developer Jack Hope was conducted to discuss Hope’s plan to develop an East Main Street property he owned, including installing brick sidewalks, awnings and electric street lamps.

Highland County received its first-ever recorded accumulation of snow in the local history books on March 31, about 2.5 inches.

A reminder was posted to let people know that Congress passed a law the year prior that allowed the “one-hour faster” time to start three weeks earlier beginning in 1987.

Greenfield Law Director Randy Smith said the city of Greenfield was filing an objection with the court of appeals to referee James Mann and his opinion that John Delph should be appointed as the police chief and have the current chief Greg Barr removed.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised Wes Craven’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” starring Robert Englund and Heather Langenkamp.

McFarland Motors, located at 6686 U.S. Route 50 west in Hillsboro, advertised its “Special of the Week” — a 1986 Plymouth Horizon for $5,295.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that the construction happening on the corner of North High Street in Hillsboro was related to a new Walgreens Pharmacy coming to the city, which was planned to be finished by October.

As mandated by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Hillsboro City Council approved the hiring of two new employees to help repair the city’s sanitary and storm sewers.

Highland District Hospital oversaw an observation event of National Diabetes Day that would “help educate and test at-risk individuals and to provide an atmosphere for residents to openly ask questions about the deadly disease.”

Terry Olsen, a former sheriff’s deputy, was found guilty of dereliction of duty for failure to act on the service of a civil protection order.

In sports, the Hillsboro tennis team visited the Western Brown team for the season opener and lost by a score of 3-2, even though it won the first two singles courts.

Gusweiler’s 1st Quality Used Cars, located at S.R. 41 South in Washington C.H., advertised multiple vehicles, including a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT for $16,995 and a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier for $8,495.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years