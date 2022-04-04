Pedestrian struck near crosswalk in Hillsboro

A person was struck Saturday morning in or near a crosswalk in the 100 block of North High Street, but the Hillsboro Police Department said Monday that it had little information on the incident.

A police department spokesperson said someone was hit at 9:45 a.m. at a crosswalk near the former fire department in Hillsboro. The police department said the person that was struck was transported to a hospital, but the spokesperson did not know the severity of the injuries.

The police department said no further information would be available Monday because the report on the incident had not been completed.

Police offer limited details