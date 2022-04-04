Body found in Fayette Co. field Saturday night

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the discovery of a body that was located in an agricultural field Saturday evening in the 2000 block of S.R. 753 in Fayette County.

The discovery was made by a local farmer shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, his office was contacted about the discovery of a body and once deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the discovery of an unidentified deceased male.

The Fayette County Coroner was summoned to the scene and conducted a joint investigation with sheriff’s detectives. The deceased male was transported from the scene to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for a post-mortem examination.

Through investigation and the subsequent post-mortem exam, detectives were able to positively identify the deceased male on Sunday morning as Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington C.H.

There is no evidence to indicate foul play in the death of Conaway, Stanforth said.

Sheriff’s detectives have spoken with Conaway’s family and are continuing their investigation into his death.

