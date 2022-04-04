The 30th annual SATH Celebrity Golf Classic

Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) will host its 30th annual Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday, April 25 at Snow Hill Country Club in Wilmington.

The tournament will consist of 25 foursomes with one celebrity on each team. Celebrity sports figures who will be participating this year include David Fulcher (former Cincinnati Bengals safety), George Wilson (University of Cincinnati Bearcats and 1964 U.S. Olympic basketball team), and John Warden (1968 pitcher for the Detroit Tigers).

Former Cincinnati Bengals players Robert Jackson, Jeff Hill and Michael Lee Harris along with other former athletes will also be participating.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support KAMP (Kids and Motivated People) Dovetail, a five-day, four-night annual volunteer-run summer camp at Rocky Lake State Park serving children with special needs. More than 300 special needs children attend the camp each year, and it is supported by approximately 400 volunteers.

The camp primarily serves special needs children in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties, but is available to those in 30 of Ohio’s counties.

Each child at the camp is teamed up with a personal volunteer to ensure the best experience for every participant.

This year’s KAMP Dovetail will mark the camp’s 40th year.

“We are going to have a big celebration, and we are hoping to go back to our full camp of 300 campers in 2022,” said SATH Executive Director Linda Allen, who estimated it will cost about $75,000 to run this year’s camp. “It would be great to raise about $25,000. It did last year because our auction went so great.”

An auction of sports memorabilia will take place after the event at 3:30 p.m. “I did really good last year because I got stuff before the Super Bowl,” said Allen.

Items to be auctioned will include a framed jersey autographed by Cincinnati Bengal Ja’Marr Chase, a helmet signed by Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, and a helmet signed by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. A baseball signed by Cincinnati Red Jonathan India and various baseball and football rookie cards will also be auctioned.

Allen said there is still room for a few more teams to participate in the event at a cost of $200 per player or $800 per team. Each team will draw to determine their celebrity player at 9 a.m. the day of the event. Businesses and individuals can also sponsor a sign to be placed at one of the holes on the course during the event for $100. The sponsor will receive the sign with an autograph by each celebrity after the tournament.

John and Andrea Holt, the owners of Ponderosa in Hillsboro, are once again sponsoring the event and providing lunch for the tournament.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. “It’s open to the public and anybody is welcome to come out, especially for the auction,” said Allen. “We’re just looking forward to it being a beautiful weather and having a great turnout for the event. It is our thirtieth, so it’s a milestone. I’m doing something special for the golfers because it’s our thirtieth.”

Those interested in participating in the tournament can contact Allen at 937-366-6657 or 937-364-6144 after 5 p.m.

