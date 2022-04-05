Two perish in U.S. 62 crash

A double fatal vehicle accident on U.S. Route 62 in Madison County claimed the lives of a Washington C.H. woman and Mount Sterling man Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:55 p.m. Saturday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the West Jefferson and Circleville posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash, which occurred on U.S. 62, approximately one-half mile north of the Fayette County line.

Officers discovered the two vehicles and that both drivers — identified as Linda Marie Lee, 42, and Larry Eugene Furlong, 65, were deceased, according to a OSHP news release.

According to several eyewitness accounts and the evidence at the scene, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Furlong, was heading south on U.S. 62 in the northbound lane when the vehicle struck a northbound 2021 Ford Eco Sport, driven by Lee, head-on.

Medics from Mt. Sterling Joint EMS and Tri-County Fire pronounced both drivers dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office transported both victims to the coroner’s office for autopsy, according to the news release.

Next-of-kin notifications were made by troopers from the Wilmington, West Jefferson and Circleville posts.

The West Jefferson and Circleville Post troopers were assisted on scene by deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, Mt. Sterling Joint EMS and Tri-County Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the West Jefferson OSHP Post.