KAMP Dovetail needs volunteers, boats and more

The 40th annual KAMP Dovetail, a five-day, four-night camping experience for children with special needs held at Rocky Fork State Park, is about two months away and SATH Executive Director Linda Allen is asking the community for help.

“We are looking for volunteers to work one-on-one with the campers, folks to help in the kitchen and other general camping areas,” Allen said. “We also are in need of pontoon boats for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21-22, during the week of KAMP. If you have a boat and would like to let KAMP Dovetail use it for the campers, that would be wonderful. The children love to go boating.”

Most Dovetail volunteers have to go through training and the next session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Hopewell Center, 5350 West New Market Rd., Hillsboro. The next Saturday session is May 14 at 1 p.m. at Hopewell.

“Our theme this year at KAMP is ‘40 Years of Loving Exceptionally Gifted Ones,’” Allen said. “It is a Lego theme and we are in need of some donations of Legos. We are going to have the children build special projects with Legos. So if you have some used or new Legos you would like to get rid of, we would love to have them.”

For more information on how you can help or if you have donations, contact Allen at 937-366-6657.

KAMP (Kids And Motivated People) Dovetail is a volunteer-run summer camp sponsored by Supplementary Assistance to The Handicapped (SATH), a non-profit organization. The camp is for children with disabilities in Highland and surrounding counties of Ohio.

The camp is held at the Rocky Fork Lake State Park in Highland County.

”Each child who visits our camp is teamed with their very own camp volunteer. You will notice that we used the word volunteer instead of counselor. That is because everyone at our camp is exactly that. A volunteer,” Dovetail’s website says. “None of the individuals at our camp are paid for their time. Each and every person is there solely for the purpose of ensuring that the campers enjoy their week at camp.

”Our volunteer staff works diligently all year long to secure donations of cash and supplies from area merchants and individuals. This combination of an all volunteer staff and their yearlong fundraising campaigns allows us to offer our camp at a fraction of the cost charged by other similar camps. Our camp has been operating in this fashion for over 30 years.”

KAMP Dovetail 2022 starts the week of Monday, June 20.

40th annual event for special needs kids begins June 20