Highland County grand jury indicts 11

A Greenfield woman who was charged with two counts of child endangerment was among 11 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Melissa Willis, 43, was indicted for two counts of child endangerment, both third-degree felonies.

According to court records, on or around Jan. 1, 2001, and continuing through Jan. 1, 2022, Willis, being the parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control, or person in loco parentis of the victim, a child under 18 years of age, to wit: six to 17 years of age, created a substantial risk to the health or safety of the victim by violating a duty of care, protection or support, and the violation resulted in physical harm.

For the second count, the record reads as the paragraph above except for the crime happening to a different child.

Justin Boothby, 33, Mount Orab, was indicted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records, on or around Dec. 20, 2021, Boothby, with the purpose to deprive the victim of their property, knowingly obtained or exerted control over a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck without the victim’s consent.

Kyle Smallwood, 41, Hillsboro, was indicted for trespassing in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records, on or around Feb. 17, 2022, Smallwood knowingly trespassed in a residence on S.R. 321, which was a permanent or temporary habitation of any person, when someone other than an accomplice of Smallwood was present or likely to be present.

Bryson Rickman, 23, Greenfield, was indicted for aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

According to court records for the first count, on or around March 2, 2022, Rickman knowingly prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed a fentanyl-related compound in an amount that was equal to or exceeding one gram but less than five grams, when Rickman knew or had reasonable cause to believe the fentanyl-related compound was intended for sale or resale by the offender or someone else.

For the second count, on or around March 2, 2022, Rickman knowingly, obtained, possessed or used a fentanyl-related compound in an amount equal to or exceeding one gram but less than five grams.

For the forfeiture specification, the grand jury found and specified that on or around March 2, 2022, Rickman had in his possession $591 in U.S. currency that was subject to forfeiture because of its “instrumentality in the commission or facilitation of the offense.”

William Jones, 59, Hillsboro, was indicted for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records for the first count, on or around June 10, 2021, Jones knowingly prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, an amount equal to or exceeding five times the bulk amount but less than 50 times the bulk amount, when Jones knew or had reasonable cause to believe the methamphetamine was intended for sale or resale by the offender or someone else.

For the second count, on or around June 10, 2021, Jones knowingly obtained, possessed or used methamphetamine in an amount equal to or exceeding five times bulk amount but less than 50 times bulk amount.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Karissa Purcell, 31, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Kyle May, 38, Blanchester, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, also a fourth-degree felony.

* Joshua Brooks, 37, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Nicholas McKenzie, 29, Lynchburg, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

* Katherine Page, 25, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Dean Murray, 58, South Salem, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

