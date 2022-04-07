SSCC police academy in Hillsboro

Southern State Community College announced this week that its Basic Peace Officer Training Academy has moved from Washington Court House to Hillsboro and classes will begin in August.

With the closure of SSCC’s Fayette Campus in Washington Court House last year, the police academy has found a new home at the college’s central campus in Hillsboro.

Classes will begin Aug. 22, 2022 and will continue through May 2023. The deadline for submitting applications is July 16, 2022. Classes are offered Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 740-hour program provides students with the fundamentals of entry-level peace officer training for employment as a law enforcement officer.

Law Enforcement Program Director Robin Roche said the program will “fully prepare students to enter a challenging yet rewarding career.”

“It takes a courageous person to consider a lifetime role of protecting his or her fellow citizens,” he said. “Law enforcement personnel offer valuable contributions to making our communities safer places to live.”

Roche added that the educational journey doesn’t have to end with getting a certificate or degree from Southern State.

“We encourage our graduates to enter their careers with enthusiasm, and always seek new education and training opportunities,” he said.

The Basic Peace Officer Training Academy can be taken alone or as part of the law enforcement program in the Law Enforcement Pathway as part of earning an associate’s degree.

SSCC sold the Fayette campus in December to Kettering Health Network to be used as a health facility. The college has since been making arrangements for classes and activities to take place at alternative locations or online.

For more information on the law enforcement program, visit sscc.edu/peaceofficer, or contact Brenda Landis at 800-628-7722 ext. 5615.

This story was submitted by Southern State Community College.

Former Greenfield Police Chief Robin Roche teaches at the Southern State Basic Peace Officer Training Academy in 2019. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_SSCC-Roche.jpg Former Greenfield Police Chief Robin Roche teaches at the Southern State Basic Peace Officer Training Academy in 2019. Times-Gazette file photo

Training will begin at central campus in August