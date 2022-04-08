Dogs rescued, curfew enforced

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1928, The Greenfield Republican reported that the girls’ literary societies of McClain High School — Alpha, Kappa, Gamma and Alethean — held their annual intersociety contest and the Aletheans came out on top.

The Greenfield Clean-Up Week was scheduled to be from April 16 to April 21 and the major of Greenfield said that all property owners and tenants were urged to clean their premises and haul away their “rubbish” from the winter away.

The Greenfield volunteer firemen announced they would hold a dance on April 11 at the Eagles’ hall with the music by the Society Entertainers of Chillicothe.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners granted three roads: Sherry Road in Hamer and Salem townships, Buford-Sicily Road in Clay Township and Pence-Layman Road in New Market and Hamer townships.

The senior class at McClain High School announced that it would show the three-act comedy, “Adam and Eva,” by Guy Bolton and George Middleton, on May 4, with Adam Smith played by John Austin and Eva King played by Margaret Moore.

The Lyric Theatre announced that Grace Danielson and Hortense Rose would appear at the theatre on April 12 and 13 with tickets costing 35 cents for adults and 25 cents for children.

Kroger’s advertised multiple products, including a pound of smoked skinned ham for 25 cents and two pounds of bananas for 15 cents.

This week in 1959, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors approved plans for multiple people, including 291 acres for Richard Barrett in Penn Township and Jerome Walker for 218 acres also in Penn Township.

The Highland County Sheep Improvement Committee scheduled a sheep tour on April 10 starting at 1 p.m. The committee planned to visit three different farms — the John Lucas farm on S.R. 138, Eugene Cowman farm on S.R. 70 and George Lucas farm on New Petersburg Pike.

The Hillsboro Garden Club started to take orders for its new flowering crab apple trees, with 200 of the trees in two varieties scheduled to be delivered to the public square.

Barbara Emery and Marilyn West received the State Homemaker Degree from the Future Homemakers of America, with the two being the first from Belfast High School to receive the award.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple movies including “A Streetcar Named Desire,” starring Vivien Leigh and Marlon Brando, and “Jail Busters,” starring Leo Gorcey and Nuntz Hall.

The Famous Store advertised its Dollar Days sale, which included multiple products like bucket style handbags for $1 and a metal bread box for $1.

This week in 1989, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO) met with the county commissioners to discuss a housing rehabilitation project in the village of Mowrystown where HCCAO would “take funds received from commissioners and the state and make repairs on homes of those who have low or moderate income which are in extremely poor condition.”

Fourteen Highland County farmers received reduced-rate financing through the Agri-Linked Deposits program.

The Ohio Bureau of Employment Services (OBES) announced that the Highland County unemployment rate was 9.2 percent in February of that year, with the state’s unemployment overall at 5.9 percent.

The Chillicothe Veteran’s Affairs (VA) Medical Center achieved three-year accreditation from the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations in Chicago.

Hillsboro Police Chief Nick Thompson announced that officers would enforce the curfew ordinance that started the next Sunday, which meant that anybody under the age of 18 must be off the streets by midnight unless they were going to or from school or church events or accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “Rain Man,” starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise, with tickets costing $2 apiece.

In sports, McClain won both basketball games in the inaugural Hillsboro vs. McClain Alumni-Coaches games, with the game between the alumni being significantly closer than the game between the coaches.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported that Highland County Children Services and Girl Scout Troop 795 put up over 200 pinwheels in front of the Highland County Courthouse to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect.

The Greenfield library announced the “Spring into Books” contest, where people could sign up and receive a Burger King coupon and a slip for them to fill a form for drawings for multiple spring items.

Two female Labrador puppies named Bella and Izzy, which spent two weeks in culvert pipes on North Union Road in Jackson Township, were rescued and given a new home.

“Nationally-renowned comedian” Drew Hastings was scheduled to bring his “comedic stimulus package” to the community when the Highland County Chamber of Commerce held its annual chamber dinner at the Southern State Community College Patriot Center.

In sports, McClain varsity boys’ basketball coach Rick Van Matre announced that he planned to step down from the position after 28 seasons with the team. He had won 73.3 percent of the games at the school.

The Fairfield Lions swept their Saturday doubleheader against East Clinton by scores of 16-6 and 6-4. These two wins improved the Lions’ record to 4-1.

Time Warner Cable advertised Triple Play Bundles for a price of $89.95 per month for 12 months.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years