111 animals saved

The Highland County Humane Society Board of Directors has released a quarterly update noting the accomplishments of the agency during the first quarter of 2022.

Since January, the non-profit has facilitated the adoption of 65 dogs and 27 cats, and 19 animals have been sent to rescue, bringing the total of animals saved to 111.

The board of directors expressed its thanks to those who have supported, adopted and promoted their efforts during the first quarter of 2022. “We do get public support,” said Highland County Humane Society Board of Directors President Penny Miller. “Usually when we put something out there, we get bombarded with people who want to help, so we do get a lot of public support.”

During the past several months, the Highland County Humane Society has made a number of updates to its facility. A new dumpster and an additional phone line have been added, and a donation was used to add additional enrichment and play areas to the organization’s cat house. Another donation was used to order an additional food storage shed.

The society was awarded a $1,000 Ohio Pet Fund Grant from the state of Ohio for spay and neuter programs. The program is funded through vehicle license plate purchases. A partnership with Ohio Alleycat Resource in Cincinnati will allow the Humane Society to offer free spay and neuter procedures for a number of feral cats starting in June of 2022.

“They do have to come in one of those catch and release cages, and we have to schedule them in,” said Miller.

The society has begun development and research of area rescue organizations to help dogs and cats find foster care. Also during this quarter, the society has continued the development of community outreach programs to assist in animal vaccinations, spay and neuter procedures, and food distribution. Jacee Brock has been promoted to an office assistant position and Amanda Sheets continues in her role as Highland County humane agent.

Miller said she continually witnesses heartwarming examples of the work done by the Humane Society. A recent instance involved a group of about 35 children visiting the Highland County Humane Society from a school in Portsmouth.

“One of the girls got off the bus, and she came in, and her dog that had been lost for a few months was there at our shelter, and she was reunited,” said Miller. “Here she came up to do some volunteer work with her school and found her dog, and she got it back.”

The Highland County Humane Society is currently in need of a vehicle to use for animal transport to veterinary services and rescues. “Somebody out there has got a van or something sitting in their back yard,” said Miller. “Maybe we could get a volunteer to help fix it up because we have to get somebody with a big enough vehicle to put 10 of those catch and release cages in because they have to be separated.”

The society is also seeking volunteers for general yard work and cleaning. Supplies for enrichment activities, such as empty paper towel and toilet paper rolls, books, bubbles, treats and tires are needed by the society. Donations of general cleaning supplies such as laundry soap, bleach, dish soap and cleaning sprays and wipes are also needed. The society is also accepting clumping cat litter, wet and dry food for puppies and kittens, toys, ropes, leashes and collars.

Donations can be dropped off at the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 S.R. 124, east of Hillsboro, Tuesdays through Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monetary donations can be made via Paypal to [email protected] or mailed to P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter staff members are pictured (l-r) Randall Williams, shelter manager; Celena Carter, kennel technician; Zoey George, kennel technician; and Jacee Brock, office assistant. Not pictured is Amanda Sheets, Highland County humane agent. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Humane-Society.jpg Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter staff members are pictured (l-r) Randall Williams, shelter manager; Celena Carter, kennel technician; Zoey George, kennel technician; and Jacee Brock, office assistant. Not pictured is Amanda Sheets, Highland County humane agent. Submitted photo

Humane Society releases quarterly update