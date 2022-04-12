Prepandemic status returns at Adena

Adena Health System has returned to its prepandemic visitation policy as community transmission rates for COVID-19 continue to decline and the health system’s COVID-related inpatient census remains minimal.

“This is a moment that we have eagerly anticipated and signals another positive milestone in our return to normalcy,” said Dr. Kirk Tucker, Adena chief clinical officer. “Any time visitation restrictions are put in place, we know the hardships it can create understanding the role family and friends play in a patient’s healing process. Decisions in these areas are closely monitored by our clinical and operational leaders to ensure we are protecting those trusting us with their care and those working in our facilities. We felt now is the right time to make this return.”

Tucker added that restrictions around visitation policies are not just made related to COVID-19 data, and that any future changes of the policy could be also instituted with increased trends in community-acquired infections like influenza or pneumonia.

Highlights to the return in visitor policy guidelines include:

* Face masks are still required while in any Adena facility, regardless of vaccination status.

* Visitation hours at all hospitals will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

* Emergency departments: Limit of two visitors per patient.

* ICU: Limit of two visitors at a time and no one under 13 years of age.

* Inpatients: Recommended no more than two to three visitors at a time due to limited space inpatient rooms. The patient can designate a support person to exercise the patient’s visitation rights on his or her behalf. The support person is the only visitor permitted to stay overnight.

* Labor and delivery: Limit of three visitors at a time and no one under 13 years of age.

* Nursery: Limit of four visitors at a time and no one under 13 years of age.

* Outpatient/ambulatory: Recommended no more than two visitors accompany a patient.

Adena’s full visitor policy and safety guidelines can always be found on its website at Adena.org/VisitorPolicy.

Jason Gilham is the communications manager for the Adena Health System.