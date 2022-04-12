Hillsboro library reopening early after renovations

The end of March and beginning of April saw numerous changes at the Hillsboro Public Library with a massive re-carpeting project and other renovations.

“We originally thought the carpeting would not be complete until Monday, April 18,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “However, thanks to the hard work of the carpeting and moving companies and all of the librarians, we were able to get the library in tip-top shape a full week early.”

The library, which has been operating with curbside service during the renovation, opened fully on Monday, April 11.

“We are so excited to welcome our patrons back into the library,” Davidson said. “We took this opportunity to reorganize things in ways that will help streamline our services to the community. For example, our fiction section is now at the front of the library, rather than the back. We also now have a ‘business suite,’ with all of our computers and other office services in the same space. In addition, we reorganized all of our DVDs by genre, which will make searching for the perfect movie much easier.”

Davidson added that since the library was closed last week, the Hillsboro location is celebrating a belated Library Week from April 11-16.

“Patrons are invited to come in and pick up a check-out log for chances to win Dayton Dragons tickets,” Davidson said. “Since baseball tickets are up for grabs, the log resembles a baseball diamond. Every time five items are checked out — books, movies, magazines, anything — a base will be stamped. Twenty check-outs equals a home run. Once all four bases are stamped, the log can be entered into a drawing.

“Patrons are invited to fill out as many logs as they want. The more they check out, the more logs they complete, and the better chance they have of winning,” Davidson explained.

The prize, she added, is four Dayton Dragons tickets and a parking pass.

“The library wants to say a huge thank you to the Dayton Dragons for their very generous donation,” Davidson said.

Additionally, the library has a full programming roster for the rest of April.

“Dusty Ruth with the Bigfoot Field Research Organization will be giving a presentation on Thursday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m.,” Davidson said. “We also have our many regular clubs and activities,” she said, listing the following:

* Youth Anime Club on Monday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m.;

* Trivia Tuesday on Tuesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m.;

* Comic Book Club (adults) on Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m.;

* Write-Away Club on Monday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m.;

* Craft-ernoon on Tuesday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m.;

* Paint Night on Wednesday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m.;

* Tween and Teen Make-and-Create Club on Thursday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m.

“The Youth Anime Club is all about anime foods,” Davidson said. “We’ll be making our ‘sushi’ using rice crispies and gummies.”

She explained other themes for the upcoming programs, saying that Trivia Tuesday will focus on snack facts and that the craft on April 26 will be a macramé plant holder.

The craft will be first-come, first-serve, with supplies for 10 people.

Davidson added that Paint Nights require pre-registration. To be added to the waiting list, interested patrons should call 937-393-3114.

For more information on these or other programs, visit www.highlandco.org or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Information for this story was provided by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager at the Highland County District Library.

Patrons can enter to win Dayton Dragons tickets through April 16