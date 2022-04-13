One dead in New Vienna fire

State officials have been investigating a fire that claimed the life of a unidentified person in New Vienna.

The Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District responded to a structure fire at 5:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the New Vienna Police Department, the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, in conjunction with New Vienna Police Department, released a statement saying that one person was located deceased during the ongoing investigation of the fire on Church Street. Flames and smoke were visible from the front of the structure before being extinguished by firefighters.

The Clinton-Highland fire chief referred AIM Media Midwest to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for further details. The call to the state had not yet been returned Wednesday at press time.

The New Vienna Police Department had not returned calls Wednesday from the News Journal in Wilmington.

No other details were made available.

Vehicles are parked near the scene of a fatal fire Tuesday in New Vienna.

Few details being released by village officials