The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed April 2022 as Autism Awareness Month to coincide with April being National Autism Awareness Month. Pictured Wednesday (l-r) are Nathan Boatman, Dave Daniels, Tamaoa Wilson, Riley Wilson, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton.

