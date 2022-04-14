Lawwell named new treasurer at Fairfield schools

The Fairfield Local Board of Education has selected Debbie Lawwell to serve as its next treasurer, effective June 1, 2022.

Lawwell will replace Mike Morrow, who served the district as treasurer for five years and resigned effective March 11, 2022.

“Fairfield Local is excited to welcome Deborah Lawwell to our team as school treasurer. Deborah’s experience in school finance and dedication to the role stood out during the interview process. We are confident that she has the skills to help lead our district forward in a variety of ways.” said Kesia McCoy, who will begin as the new superintendent at Fairfield on Aug. 1, 2022.

Fairfield Board of Education President Jimmy Craycraft said, “We are very excited to have Deb and all the experience she brings as a treasurer. The board believes she will be a very valuable team member as we move forward.”

Lawwell served for a time as the treasurer at the Hillsboro City Schools, leaving that role in early 2014.

“I am so excited to be the next treasurer at Fairfield Local Schools. I want to thank the board of education and everyone involved for giving me the opportunity to serve the district,” Lawwell said. “It’s just perfect to end my career at home. I have been a treasurer for over 15 years and have worked in the treasurer’s department for over 25 years. My path as a treasurer has been exciting and I truly have enjoyed all the people I have met along the way. I am looking forward to maintaining the excellence of Fairfield Local Schools and serving the community.”

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) was assisted the Fairfield Board of Education in its search for a treasurer

The SOESC provides regional educational services to the school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties.

Information for this story was provided by the SOESC.

Says returning home is perfect way to end her career