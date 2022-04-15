Lyric Theatre, Hull takes lead, ’On Golden Pond’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1932, The Greenfield Republican reported that H.D. Price, a local automobile dealer, assumed control of the Griffith Auto Co. garage, located on Second and Mirabeau streets, and moved its stock of cars and equipment there.

Twenty-seven students competed in the all-sports competition — swimming, basketball, track and football — held at McClain High School, and freshman James Hull was the leader at the end of that day’s events.

The Greenfield Rotary Club accepted a resolution where they would sponsor a drive for funds to clear the indebtedness against the Greenfield Hospital.

J.L. Falconer, chief of the department of rural economics at Ohio State University, said that the farmland value in rural parts of Ohio was equal to the value that “prevailed 27 years ago.”

In sports, the official baseball season in Greenfield wasn’t slated to start until April 24 so people would “have to be satisfied with listening to big league ball over the radio or reading about them in the newspapers.”

The Lyric Theatre advertised “Delicious,” starring Janet Gaynor and Charles Farrell showing on April 17 and 18 with the Western Electric Sound System.

Kroger advertised multiple products including a 25-pound sack of pure granulated cane sugar for $1.15 and a pound of full cream flavor cream cheese for 15 cents.

This week in 1952, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Chamber of Commerce planned to hold a membership drive.

The possibility of the formation of a citizens committee representative for Greenfield schools was proposed at the Parent-Teachers Association meeting, and the person’s job would be to create more public interest in affairs in the schools.

The Greenfield Chamber of Commerce accepted to sponsor a public subscription of funds where they would underwrite a series of summer concerts where the McClain High School band would perform.

The Rand Theatre in Greenfield advertised “Ma and Pa Kettle at the Fair,” starring Marjorie Main and Percy Kilbride, and “Snake River Desperados,” starring Charles Starrett and Smiley Burnette.

Rhoten Chevrolet, located at 1020 Jefferson St., advertised multiple vehicles including a 1950 Chevrolet Plymouth for $1,349.

This week in 1982, The Press-Gazette reported that more Highland County residents were looking to receive help from the Welfare Department than ever before.

The Highland County Manpower Administration planned to once again operate its CETA-funded Title IV Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) in the county that would look to help “economically disadvantaged youth aged 14 to 21” in the upcoming summer.

Highland County Commissioners Richard Hill and John Evans voted in support of a countywide cleanup day to be held on May 1.

Jack Fisher, president and director of the Wayne County National Bank in Wooster and the speaker at the annual meeting of the Highland County Unit of the American Cancer Society, said that the county was eighth in the state for its per capita rate.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School baseball team defeated the Madison Plains Golden Eagles by a score of 4-3 thanks to Doug Price and Doug Taylor’s pitching performances.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “On Golden Pond,” starring Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn, which won three Academy Awards.

LEX Furniture Company, located at 951 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including bedroom suites for $199.

This week in 2012, The Times-Gazette reported that a joint effort between Erin Ehnle and Sarah Young equaled a fundraising effort selling T-shirts and hoodies designed by Ehnle with the money going to the Highland County Extension Fundraising Committee.

The city of Hillsboro announced that it would start implementing a policy that would require event planners to apply for permits before they wanted to hold an event within city limits.

Highland Quality Living planned a 5K walk/run to help benefit a community garden in Hillsboro.

Highland County saw a 200 percent increase in Hepatitis C infections over the past five years, which Karen Oglesby, director of nursing at the Highland County Health Department, said was “largely due to drug users sharing needles.”

Southern State Community College revealed its new logo at a meeting of the school’s board of trustees and was presented by Nicole Roades, the vice president for institutional advancement who said the new logo came because the college officials “had no clear, solid brand.”

In sports, the McClain Tigers won their second straight South Central Ohio League game thanks to Ryan Case’s second complete game, with the win coming against Washington by a score of 4-3.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Looking-back-logo-2.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years