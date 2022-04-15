In the kitchen with Sharon this week I found this recipe and I decided to make it. I am so glad I did. I made it the night before, put it in the refrigerator and put it in the oven the next day. make a salad and there is your dinner.

I love it when you can do dinner ahead of time. This recipe is a keeper.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456,

Have a great week!

ULTIMATE CHICKEN

CASSEROLE

Ingredients

2 cups egg noodles (cooked)

2 cups cooked chicken (cooked)

2 cups corn

1 cup milk

2 cups cream of chicken soup

3/4 cup French fried onions

1 onion

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 cup cheese

1/2 cup bacon

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat over to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch by 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

2. In a medium bowl, combine cooked pasta, chicken, corn, milk, cream of chicken, onion, garlic, cheese, bacon and salt/pepper.

3. Pour mixture into greased pan.

4. Sprinkle French fried onions evenly on top.

5. Place pan into preheated oven and bake for about 30 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and serve warm.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.