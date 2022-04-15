Building a community of readers

Reading is a fundamental aspect to not only educational success, but also to life beyond school, and family time is a foundational aspect of all of that, too. This month and next, Greenfield schools are combining the two with a reading program to help build a community of readers.

Families of elementary students within the Greenfield Exempted Village School District are beginning to read together through an event called One Book, One School. Each household has received one book as well as a reading schedule and activities relating to the book.

In Greenfield, families will be reading “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White. Reading schedules and questions were sent home with the book. A page of questions can be turned in once a week for the chance to win special prizes. Additionally, there will be various activities and discussions in class relating to the book.

When everyone has had the chance to read the book, a schoolwide celebration will be held in each classroom with a movie and popcorn party where students will watch either the 1973 version or the 2006 version of the film.

Rainsboro families will be reading “Beezus and Ramona” by Beverly Cleary. A reading schedule and comprehension questions are included with the family packets. Each week families can read a chapter or two together, then help students answer the comprehension questions, which can then be turned into the office for the chance to win prizes.

Then, on May 7 and 14, at 10:30 a.m., families will have the opportunity to see the film “Ramona and Beezus” at Star Cinemas in Hillsboro. And since the book and film are very different, bonus activities are planned for May 13 and 20 to help better connect the film and book.

At Buckskin Elementary, families will be reading “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” by Florence and Richard Atwater. Just like the other elementaries, families have received the book, a reading schedule, and activities to help with reading engagement and comprehension. Principal Mike Shumate will be asking daily trivia questions during announcements, which will give students the opportunity to be entered for prizes. Entries for prizes are also possible through the completion of the activities at home. Then when everyone has read the book, the school will host a movie viewing to which parents will be invited.

The program across the elementaries is made possible through the federal Title 1 program, which provides for supplemental instructional activities, as well as a helping hand from PTOs and private donation.

Everyone, including students, family members, teachers, and support staff will be participating. That means everyone in each elementary will be talking about the same book and be able to share their experiences throughout the reading journey.

“I am excited to see all of our elementary buildings participating in One Book, One School,” superintendent Quincey Gray said. “It is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy time together reading a good book. As an elementary parent in our district, I am looking forward to beginning this reading adventure in my own household.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Greenfield’s elementaries have embarked on a reading program to engage the whole family and build a community of readers. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_reading.jpeg Greenfield’s elementaries have embarked on a reading program to engage the whole family and build a community of readers. Submitted photo

One Book, One School has started in Greenfield elementaries